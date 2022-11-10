How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Watch : North West Wraps Gifts for Dream Kardashian’s Birthday on TikTok

A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.

Rob's Instagram may be filled with photos of his only daughter, but he shared one more in honor of her special day. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl," he captioned a hilarious pic of Dream inside a dinosaur egg. "Daddy will always love you."

Kris Jenner is always on top of her family's Instagram birthday posts, as she posted several adorable pics of herself and her granddaughter, whom she called the "light of our lives."

"You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy," reads Kris' caption. "I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!!"