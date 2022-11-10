Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Bruce Willis' "Difficult" Health Battle

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Sylvester Stallone is expressing his support to Bruce Willis amid his health struggles.

The Rocky star reflected on his Expendables co-star's battle with aphasia indicating that he hasn't heard from Willis since being diagnosed with the language disorder.

"Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone told the Hollywood Reporter Nov. 7. "So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad."

In March, the Die Hard actor's family announced his diagnosis on Instagram, sharing that the illness is "impacting his cognitive abilities." The joint statement was signed by his wife Emma, their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28.

The statement also noted Willis' retirement, saying, "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." However, he still has three films that are set to be released.