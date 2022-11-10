Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Bruce Willis' "Difficult" Health Battle

Sylvester Stallone is expressing his support to Bruce Willis amid his health struggles.
The Rocky star reflected on his Expendables co-star's battle with aphasia indicating that he hasn't heard from Willis since being diagnosed with the language disorder.
"Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone told the Hollywood Reporter Nov. 7. "So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad."
In March, the Die Hard actor's family announced his diagnosis on Instagram, sharing that the illness is "impacting his cognitive abilities." The joint statement was signed by his wife Emma, their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28.
The statement also noted Willis' retirement, saying, "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." However, he still has three films that are set to be released.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," The Sixth Sense actor's family continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
Since the announcement, Emma has shared many heartwarming photos and videos of the actor enjoying family time with their daughters.
"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it," Emma captioned an Oct. 16 Instagram post. "In fact it was magic."