Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Back Together? Where the "Happy" Stars Really Stand

Watch : Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Back Together or Just Friends?

Tell us something, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk—are you more than just co-parents?

Three years after calling it quits, the A Star Is Born actor, 47, and the supermodel, 36—who share daughter Lea, 5—are sparking reconciliation rumors once again. However, despite the speculation over Bradley and Irina's recent outings together in New York City—including a cozy Nov. 7 stroll with their dogs—a source exclusively tells E! News, there's "nothing official" to share about their relationship status.

"They never stopped loving and caring about each other," the insider says of the stars, who officially broke up in 2019 after four years of dating. "They love their daughter and being a family. They enjoy spending time together and are doing more of it lately. They are in a great place and very happy."

As for Bradley's rumored romance with Huma Abedin? E! News has learned they're no longer dating, four months after reports linking the Oscar nominee and Hillary Clinton's longtime aide first emerged. Though the buzz surfaced over the summer, speculation seemingly fizzled out as Bradley spent more time with Irina.