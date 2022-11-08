Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody were dressed to the nines for the New York City premiere of The O.C. alum’s new show Fleishman Is in Trouble on Oct. 7. See a photo from their red carpet date night.

Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hitting the red carpet in style. 

The O.C. alum and Gossip Girl star made a rare public appearance at the New York premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 7. Based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series.

For the occasion, Leighton emulated Blair Waldorf's classic style with a feminine dark brown velvet dress and floral designs. Her chic ensemble was paired with strappy gold heels and her hair tied back in a half up half down style—Queen B is that you? Adam, meanwhile, looked sleek and cool with a dark green suit, which he opted to match with a black tie and a gray button-up shirt. 

Since tying the knot in 2014, Leighton and Adam—who share 7-year-old daughter Arlo Day and a son, 2—have largely kept their relationship private. However, over the years they've given glimpses in to their family life. 

Earlier this year, while reflecting on her movie The Weekend Away, the actress spoke about relating to her character who was on her first trip after welcoming a baby.

"I really was excited about playing a new mother who's having a weekend away for the first time," she told Cosmopolitan UK in March, "which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby."

 

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Leighton added, "I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into, and have compassion for. When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old with a 10-month-old and I was like, 'That is exactly me.'"

