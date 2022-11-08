Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Watch : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hitting the red carpet in style.

The O.C. alum and Gossip Girl star made a rare public appearance at the New York premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 7. Based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series.

For the occasion, Leighton emulated Blair Waldorf's classic style with a feminine dark brown velvet dress and floral designs. Her chic ensemble was paired with strappy gold heels and her hair tied back in a half up half down style—Queen B is that you? Adam, meanwhile, looked sleek and cool with a dark green suit, which he opted to match with a black tie and a gray button-up shirt.

Since tying the knot in 2014, Leighton and Adam—who share 7-year-old daughter Arlo Day and a son, 2—have largely kept their relationship private. However, over the years they've given glimpses in to their family life.