Leighton Meester Makes Rare Comment About Family Life With Adam Brody and Her Kids

Watch : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

Leighton Meester's experiences away from the cameras are taking center stage.

Leighton opened up about her parenting style in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK released on March 3. The The Weekend Away actress shared that getting into the role of Beth, a new mom who has taken her first trip after having a baby, was something she could sympathize with.

"I really was excited about playing a new mother who's having a weekend away for the first time," she told the publication, "which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby."

Leighton shared that she has been in her character's shoes to some degree.

"I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into, and have compassion for," Leighton noted. "When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old with a 10-month-old and I was like, 'That is exactly me.'"