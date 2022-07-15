See Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Channel Their Chemistry On Set of The River Wild

Watch : Adam Brody Guest Stars on Leighton Meester's "Single Parents"

No gossip here: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are teaming up once again on the screen.

In a new first look of their upcoming adventure thriller film The River Wild, the duo, who have been married since 2014—can be seen wearing life vests alongside their co-star Taran Killam. The movie is a reimagining of Uni's 1994 adventure film of the same name.

Currently in production in Hungary, the reboot follows the story of a brother (Taran) and sister (Leighton) who "love but distrust each other, as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group, including the siblings' childhood friend (Adam), who turns out to be more dangerous than he appears," according to a press release. The film will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide in 2023 from Universal 1440 Entertainment.

This will be the first film project Leighton and Adam will have worked together on in eight years, after having both starred in 2014‘s Life Partners. Prior to that, the actors also appeared in The Oranges in 2011.