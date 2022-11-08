Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

After launching in 2019, Kim's SKIMS not only offers pieces in various shades of "nude" to complement a wide range of skin tones but the brand also features size-inclusive styles from XXS to 5X. Plus, the line has children's clothing and unisex options.

"Everything was important to me of all shades and colors," the 42-year-old told E! News in 2019. "I was honestly shocked that it didn't exist."

And this isn't the first time Kim has earned praise from the CFDA, as they honored her with the Influencer Award in 2018.

"I'm shocked that I'm winning a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time," she quipped at the time. "This is such an honor."

During her acceptance speech, Kim recalled a former publicist shutting down her dream of being recognized in the fashion industry.

"She asked me what were my goals, what were my dreams and I said, 'I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine,'" Kim remembered of their conversation. "And she said to me, 'Let's get some realistic goals because that will never happen.' Of course, I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out."

Kim continued, "It's really a trip to me that now I'm up here getting an award for fashion when it's something that I've always loved."