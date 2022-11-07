A Broadway Icon Has Been Cast as a Greek God In Disney+’s Percy Jackson Series

Lin-Manuel Miranda is trading in Hamilton for Hermes.
The writer and star of the Broadway juggernaut has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Miranda will be playing Greek god Hermes, as announced by Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan on Instagram Nov. 7.
"Friends, please welcome our newest immortal in the Olympian pantheon," Riordan wrote alongside a photo of Mirandaa standing next to a director's chair with his character's name emblazoned, "the god of travelers, gamblers, merchants, thieves, messengers, and all others who make their lives on the road—the one and only Hermes, otherwise known as @lin_manuel!"
In the Percy Jackson book series, which encompasses five novels in total written by Riordan, Hermes first appears in 2006's The Sea of Monsters.
The books were originally adapted into a film series starring Logan Lerman as Percy. In the 2013 film adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, Hermes was played by Nathan Fillion.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians finds The Adam Project star Walker Scobell taking over the titular role.
The adventure series will find the 12-year-old modern demigod "who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the series' description. "Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."
He is joined by Empire star Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who play Annabeth and Grover, respectively.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians—which will also feature appearances from Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas and Glynn Turman—is expected to hit Disney+ in early 2024.