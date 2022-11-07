Michelle Williams Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams turned her latest outing into the greatest runway show.
The Blue Valentine star made a grand appearance at The Fabelmans premiere in Hollywood, Calif, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 6. The 42-year-old, whose appearance at the event marked her first public appearance since giving birth to her third child, kept things simple and chic with an off-the-shoulder black floor-length satin gown which she paired with a gold choker. Her hairdo was equally as fab as she opted for a straightened style that framed her face.
During the star-studded occasion, she posed with costars Seth Rogan and Paul Dano as well as director Steven Spielberg.
Michelle first announced she was expecting her second child with husband Thomas Kail in May, telling Variety, "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you."
The Dawson's Creek alum, who shares son Hart, 2, with the Hamilton director—and is also mom to daughter Matilda Ledger, 17, with her late partner Heath Ledger—added, "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."
Although the mom has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of her little one, Michelle was spotted walking around New York City with her and Thomas' newborn in photos taken on Oct. 29.
In her interview with Variety, the Oscar nominee candidly reflected on how welcoming Hart amid the coronavirus pandemic changed her perspective on life.
"It was a reminder that life goes on," she shared with the outlet. "The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."