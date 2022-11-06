Pregnant Sophia Grace Reveals Sex of First Baby

Watch : Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Sophia Grace Brownlee is sharing another update in her pregnancy journey.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show star announced in a Nov. 5 YouTube video that she's expecting a baby boy.

"I am having a boy!" she announced. "When I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn't shocked, because I just felt like from the start that I was going to be a boy mom."

Sophia Grace revealed the sex by cutting into a cake and popping a balloon in her video.

Last month, the 19-year-old surprised fans when she shared she was expecting her first baby.

"So I am 21 weeks today," Sophia Grace said in an Oct. 22 video, "and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

Though Sophia Grace, who rose to fame in 2011 along with her cousin Rosie McClelland, waited to tell her 3.4 million subscribers about her path to motherhood, she immediately broke the news to her longtime boyfriend.