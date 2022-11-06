Pregnant Sophia Grace Reveals Sex of First Baby

Sophia Grace Brownlee is sharing another update in her pregnancy journey.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show star announced in a Nov. 5 YouTube video that she's expecting a baby boy.
"I am having a boy!" she announced. "When I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn't shocked, because I just felt like from the start that I was going to be a boy mom."
Sophia Grace revealed the sex by cutting into a cake and popping a balloon in her video.
Last month, the 19-year-old surprised fans when she shared she was expecting her first baby.
"So I am 21 weeks today," Sophia Grace said in an Oct. 22 video, "and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."
Though Sophia Grace, who rose to fame in 2011 along with her cousin Rosie McClelland, waited to tell her 3.4 million subscribers about her path to motherhood, she immediately broke the news to her longtime boyfriend.
"It's part of both of us really," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We both have just as much to do with the situation as each other. I definitely owed it to tell him straightaway."
However, she's keeping mum on his identity. "Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," she explained. "Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."
But they are looking forward to sharing this next chapter together.
"I definitely think he'll be a really great dad," she said. "I feel like when we met each other, we were quite young. We've sort of grown up together really…It will definitely change us into proper adults and then we can grow up together and have a family."