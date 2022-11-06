Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter.

The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34.

While a Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News that officers had arrived at Aaron's residence, authorities have not shared any additional details at this time. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Aaron's death comes just one month before his 35th birthday and just two weeks before his and ex Melanie Martin's son Prince turns 1. The "Aaron's Party" artist, who rose to fame in the late '90s and publicly battled addiction over the years, announced the birth of his first child in Nov. 2021. "Prince is precious," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you son."

As news of Aaron's passing emerged on Nov. 5, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to mourn his death, including singer and One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton, who tweeted, "No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny."