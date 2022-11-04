Bryce Hall Reacts After Getting Blocked By Addison Rae on Twitter

Watch : Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Officially Breakup Amid Cheating Rumors

Addison Rae has hit the block button on Bryce Hall.

The social media star wasn't afraid to poke fun at himself about the blocking on TikTok sharing a video of himself jokingly crying by the pool paired with the audio of Kim Kardashian, saying: "He blocked me! What a f**king loser!"

At the end of the clip, the 23-year-old is surrounded by, well, two other Bryces in different outfits pointing and laughing at him. He captioned the Nov. 3 post, "First L of 2022."

The pair dated for a year until Bryce allegedly cheated on Addison in Feb. 2021 during a trip to Las Vegas. At the time, the insider told E! News the pair have both been "very busy concentrating on their careers."