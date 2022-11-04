Exclusive

How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set

Working with his daughter Mayan on Lopez vs. Lopez also meant George Lopez had to reconnect with his ex-wife Ann Serrano. Hear how he really felt about her being on set of the new NBC series.

By Alli Rosenbloom, Paige Strout Nov 04, 2022 7:28 PMTags
TVNBCPremieresExclusivesGeorge LopezCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success

George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez.

"With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.

"The idea of taking your daughter to work is okay. But then, your ex-wife goes along for the ride, it's a little bit touchy," the 61-year-old said of Ann accompanying and supporting Mayan on set. "There's a bit of an automatic push-pull that still happens that I try not to sign on to."

George's character on the new series—which premieres Nov. 4—is also a divorcé, as Selenis Leyva plays his ex-wife Rosie. George revealed that the show pulls from many aspects of his and Mayan's lives, which sometimes made it tricky to navigate a co-star relationship with his daughter.

photos
Lopez vs. Lopez First-Look Photos

"Most actors don't have to worry about another actor, where if I roll my eyes, we may not work together for another five years," he shared. "So, I have to be really, really particular about what I say."

He even compared working with Mayan to being a "bit of a tightrope," adding, "I want to be the one that has to change more than her. I just want her to come to work and do her work, and I'll smooth out the edges."

Seeing Mayan grow through her work on the series is something George is very proud of. He shared, "She's done the work, and when the opportunity presented itself, she was ready, aside from all my distractions."

Chris Haston/NBC

Looking back on his own growth journey, George noted, "I look at myself and I'm like, 'I'm nowhere near where I was 10 years ago as a human being.' So, nobody talks about the journey that I've made. But also, I've come a long way and sometimes people never—it wasn't easy for me. But sometimes, people don't ever make that adjustment."

Lopez vs. Lopez premieres tonight, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

2

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

3

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

4

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

5

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Slams "Pathetic" Bethenny Frankel

Latest News

Alexis Ohanian Gets Love From Serena Williams After Drake's Diss

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Slams "Pathetic" Bethenny Frankel

Exclusive

How George Lopez Felt About Ex-Wife on Lopez vs. Lopez Set

Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Morning Beers Together

Exclusive

How Tia Mowry Is Handling Good Days and Bad Days Amid Divorce

Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

Last Day To Save 70% At Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, and More