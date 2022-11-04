Hayden Panettiere Turns Heads During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Hayden Panettiere lit up the red carpet at 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, wearing a plunging blazer dress in a fiery red color. See her fierce fashion moment below.

Hayden Panettiere pulled out all of the style stops for her red carpet return.

The Nashville alum, who has mostly stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, made a grand entrance at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

For the special event—which raises funds for AIDS research—the 33-year-old sizzled in a bold red blazer dress that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic shoulder pads. Hayden's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she paired her fiery look with black platform heels, sheer pantyhose and a diamond-adorned handbag.

As for her glam? She kept it simple by wearing barley-there makeup and flipping her hair over to create an effortless deep side part.

Hayden's red carpet appearance comes two months after she shared a rare glimpse inside her personal life, including her past struggles with addiction and the misconceptions involving the custody of her and ex Wladimir Klitschko's 7-year-old daughter Kaya.

Hayden Panettiere's Rare Public Outing

"I've never been this brutally honest about myself or my personal life," she said on the Sept. 28 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk. "There are things I haven't spoken about that I haven't had the guts to speak about. Just being here today...it's healing."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On the topic of relinquishing custody of her daughter, who lives in Ukraine with Wladimir, Hayden said it was "the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life."

"The idea that I am a person who would just easily throw out my child. Give away my child," she continued. "The comments that people made, and assumed about my situation with my daughter were just so off and heartbreaking." 

Furthermore, Hayden said she takes responsibility for the "role I played" that may have led to the 2018 custody decision. "There were certain things I couldn't control, obviously," she added. "I wish I had gotten more help than I did."

And now that Hayden has embarked on her healing journey, she revealed she's ready for her close-up. After a four-year acting hiatus, she'll reprise her role as Kirby Reed in Scream 6, which is expected to release next March.

With her latest head-turning look, it seems she's back in her element. Of course, she wasn't the only star to make a style statement at the amfAR Gala at the Pacific Design Center. See all of the fabulous looks below.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan

In Georges Chakra and accessorizing with  Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chelsea Handler

In Monique Lhuillier, and accessorizing with Christian Louboutin shoes and Jimmy Choo clutch.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Hayden Panettiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tinashe

In Nicole + Felicia.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Michelle Rodriguez
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Jay Ellis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tyga
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Scout Willis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lay Zhang
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Madison Beer
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Christine Chiu
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
August Getty
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kimora Lee Simmons & Ming Lee Simmons
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Mary Fitzgerald

