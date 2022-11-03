Jana Kramer Confronts Meghan King Over DM About "Hot" Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer Says She "Shattered" Things Amid Ex's Cheating

Why ya wanna call Jana Kramer's ex hot?

The singer—who filed for divorce from NFL player Mike Caussin in 2021—called out Meghan King after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum referred to Mike as "hot" during a DM exchange with Jana.

As Jana recalled on her Whine Down podcast on Oct. 31, "There was something that she said in our DMs that really bothered me."

She said she was messaging with Meghan, an "acquaintance," back in February about staying "strong" amid respective divorces when Meghan allegedly texted her, "At least your ex is hot." (Meghan and husband Jim Edmonds called it quits in 2019).

"So I go, 'I'm sorry that kind of bothered me. I would never say your ex is hot, especially knowing how much he hurt you. Anyways, have a great day,'" Jana recalled. "It just irked me, and we haven't spoken since that."

She said the interaction bothered her for a few reasons. "First, what does being hot have to do with it?" she questioned on the podcast. "Because me, when a man disrespects a woman, you ain't hot, ever. You're done."