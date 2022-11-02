Harry Styles' Futuristic Look at My Policeman Premiere Is Serving Major Star Wars Vibes

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night After Nanny Drama

The (fashion) force is strong with Harry Styles.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer stepped out in style to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, My Policeman. And while the former One Direction member is known for wearing wildly colorful get-ups and vibrant accessories, he decided to channel his inner dark side.

For the red carpet event, Harry posed in a chic black Gucci suit that looked straight out of a Star Wars movie. More specifically, the musician resembled First Order officer General Hux (played by Domhnall Gleeson), as the structured suit featured a banded collar and hidden buttons.

Plus, the sleekness of Harry's outfit complemented the polished silver metallic belt that wrapped over the top. Overall, the 28-year-old's ensemble added a futuristic twist to classic pieces.

While Harry could've easily been a villainous Star Wars officer, it's clear he was going for the law enforcement vibe to celebrate the My Policeman premiere—in which he plays a British officer caught in a love triangle with Marion (Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson).