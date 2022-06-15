Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Reveal the Star Wars Scene That Was the “Most Fun” to Film

The process of making Obi-Wan Kenobi was just as magical as it's been to watch.
In an exclusive featurette, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen—who reunited on the Disney+ series after appearing together in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith—discussed their experience filming the show, while reflecting back on where it all began.
"I remember my first shot in the film," Hayden said. "My first time working with you. Picking up the light saber for the first time. So many great memories, it's hard to pick a favorite."
Ewan—who made his debut as Obi-Wan Kenobi in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace—found the nostalgic experience similarly rewarding.
"I have such fond memories," he said. "It felt so good to come back to it, didn't it? It really did."
Ewan looked back at the bond the two formed prior to filming even began on Episode II, saying "before we started shooting, we did so much fight training and rehearsals."
All of that training came to a head in Revenge of the Sith when Obi-Wan and Anakin had their massive lightsaber battle, which Hayden remembered fondly.
"Of course when we got to Episode III and we had our big fight against each other, that was the most fun for me," he said. "I think we both took it really seriously, too. We were having so much fun, but it was really intense and rewarding."
The experience more than 15 years ago came in handy on Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Ewan and Hayden went lightsaber-to-lightsaber again, this time with Hayden as Darth Vader.
The entire journey clearly meant a lot to both actors, who looked back on their casting and first day on set together with genuine emotion. "When I got the call that I was going to get to come back with you and reunite as these characters," Hayden said. "It was mind-blowing."
Ewan agreed, saying, "That day when we both walked on set was quite something else."
The penultimate episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped June 15, with the finale set to premiere June 22 on Disney+.