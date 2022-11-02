Cheryl Burke Reveals What She "Yearned" for in Matthew Lawrence Marriage Before Divorce

Watch : Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on her marriage to Matthew Lawrence.

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently spoke about her relationship with the Mrs. Doubtfire actor, explaining the mindset she'd hoped they'd both bring to their marriage.

"That's what I yearned for in my marriage," she shared on Red Table Talk Nov. 2, "is two people saying, ‘I'm not perfect, but we both want the same thing—which is let's work this out together and we will do what we need to do to hold ourselves accountable and stop blaming.'"

She added, "Because there is no good that comes from it. But there's hope."

Cheryl's comments come nearly two months after she and Matthew—who tied the knot in 2019—finalized their divorce.

As part of their divorce agreement, the former couple each attained one of their two properties. They also decided to uphold their premarital agreement, which confirmed that neither of them will be receiving spousal support. Matthew also received the lease on one of the cars.