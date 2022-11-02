See Pregnant Hilary Swank and Her "Little Pumpkins" in Adorable Halloween Photo

Watch : Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

This soon-to-be mummy had an extra sweet Halloween.

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the holiday spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.

Sharing the snap from the set of her new TV show Alaska Daily, the actress then sent a message to her followers that was a real treat.

"#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins," she wrote in the caption. "#SetLife #HairAndMakeUpTrailer #AlaskaDaily."

Swank, 48, announced her pregnancy last month. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she shared during the Oct. 5 episode of Good Morning America. "I'm gonna mom, and not just of one but of two....I can't believe it."