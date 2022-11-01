Modern Witches Share the Powerful Link Between Makeup and Magic

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

Believe it or not, beauty products have the power to cast quite the spell.

Makeup, at its foundation, is simply meant for altering or enhancing your appearance. But any beauty devotee knows that it holds a much deeper meaning than its intended purpose, as it not only has the power to change your mood but unleash an unexplainable force inside of you.

The same can be said about witchcraft.

And if that sounds like hocus pocus, it's actually quite the contrary, as a few modern-day witches explained to E! News just how closely the craft is connected to cosmetics. From glamour spells to contemporary beauty routines acting as rituals, the two practices complement each other like a sharp wing and bold red lip.

"Makeup and magick are meant to transform," Sacred Sex author Gabriela Herstik exclusively told E! News, noting the spelling of 'magick' was popularized by Aleister Crowley and is used to differentiate stage magic from the spiritual practice. "Magick transforms you from the inside out and makeup transforms you from the outside in."