James Charles' Shares Bloody Good Halloween Makeup Look

Watch : James Charles Gives Bloody Halloween Makeup Tutorial EXCLUSIVE

Want to slay this Halloween? James Charles has a killer makeup look for you to try.

The YouTuber shared an exclusive video with E! News to showcase a glam-meets-gore style that's guaranteed to turn heads this spooky season. It's an eye-catching look—literally—that James calls a "horrific twist on a cut crease."

But before you panic about your makeup artistry skills, the beauty influencer's breakdown is easy to follow. In fact, all you need is three items to achieve his spine-chilling creation: an eyeshadow palette with various shades of red, black eyeliner and fake blood.

Let's get into his tutorial, shall we?

After applying his base products—foundation, concealer, bronzer, etc.—James grabbed a tiny flat brush and dipped it into a dark red shadow so he could map out a line along the crease. But as the 23-year-old reminded: "It does not need to be perfect, so don't worry."