James Charles' Shares Bloody Good Halloween Makeup Look

Want to slay this Halloween? James Charles has a killer makeup look for you to try.
The YouTuber shared an exclusive video with E! News to showcase a glam-meets-gore style that's guaranteed to turn heads this spooky season. It's an eye-catching look—literally—that James calls a "horrific twist on a cut crease."
But before you panic about your makeup artistry skills, the beauty influencer's breakdown is easy to follow. In fact, all you need is three items to achieve his spine-chilling creation: an eyeshadow palette with various shades of red, black eyeliner and fake blood.
Let's get into his tutorial, shall we?
After applying his base products—foundation, concealer, bronzer, etc.—James grabbed a tiny flat brush and dipped it into a dark red shadow so he could map out a line along the crease. But as the 23-year-old reminded: "It does not need to be perfect, so don't worry."
Next, he licked his fluffy brush after applying a brown shadow onto it in order to stipple it over the dark red line. But instead of going straight for the blood afterward, the beauty guru drew a dagger-sharp winged liner.
In the words of James, "Trust the process."
Now, here's the fun part ghoul friends.
James dipped a tiny spatula—noting you can use a flat brush as well—into a pot of fake blood and traced it over the shadow outline. "It is definitely OK if the line is not perfect," he pointed out. "You want it to be uneven and you want chunks in the blood."
He added, "It's going against all the rules of makeup, but if this is a real 'cut crease,' this is how it would look."
James then added liquid blood on his lids for extra dimension, creating the illusion that his eyes had been slashed. To add more gore to the look, he suggested adding a drop of blood on the outer edge of the cut crease.
The rest of the makeup look is in your hands! Go bold with bright red lipstick or keep it subtle like James did and opt for a nude.
Watch the full step-by-step breakdown in the video above.