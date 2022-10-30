All the Bloody Good Times Celebrities Dressed Up as Other Icons for Halloween

Watch : 21 BEST Kardashian & Jenner Halloween Costumes

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.

In celebration of Halloween, some celebrities have taken it upon themselves to pay homage to, well, each other. Take for instance, when Ciara made the ultimate money move when she dressed up as Cardi B (complete with a replica of the rapper's Invasion of Privacy album cover, no less).

Or, when Emily Ratajkowski took the cake by recreating Demi Moore's iconic 1991 Vanity Fair shoot, with the model also showing off her very own baby bump.

Another star known for her ability to slay the spooky day? Well, the Queen herself Beyoncé has been known to pay tribute to another artist or two, with one of her most stunning looks being her take on the legendary Toni Braxton. But no one mimics another star quite like Kim Kardashian, who has channeled Aaliyah, Cher, and Selena.

For more treats of celebs slipping into another persona for Halloween, keep reading: