All the Bloody Good Times Celebrities Dressed Up as Other Icons for Halloween

From Kim Kardashian dressing up as Cher to Ciara making money moves as Cardi B, we've rounded up all the notable times celebs imitated other stars for Halloween. See all the best photos.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.

In celebration of Halloween, some celebrities have taken it upon themselves to pay homage to, well, each other. Take for instance, when Ciara made the ultimate money move when she dressed up as Cardi B (complete with a replica of the rapper's Invasion of Privacy album cover, no less). 

Or, when Emily Ratajkowski took the cake by recreating Demi Moore's iconic 1991 Vanity Fair shoot, with the model also showing off her very own baby bump.

Another star known for her ability to slay the spooky day? Well, the Queen herself Beyoncé has been known to pay tribute to another artist or two, with one of her most stunning looks being her take on the legendary Toni Braxton. But no one mimics another star quite like Kim Kardashian, who has channeled Aaliyah, Cher, and Selena.

For more treats of celebs slipping into another persona for Halloween, keep reading:

Getty Images
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

From one twin flame to another. Megan and her fiancé dressed up as the former couple at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.

Getty Images
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari as J. Howard Marshall & Anne Nicole Smith

The newlyweds dressed up as the late couple at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.

Instagram
Bebe Rexha as Anna Nicole Smith

The pop star channeled the late Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween, recreating the Playboy Playmate's infamous wedding in 1994 when she married 89-year-old billionaire businessman, J. Howard Marshall.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker as Sid Vicious & Nancy Spungen

Just days after getting engaged, Kravis decided to celebrate spooky season early by dressing up as another iconic (though tragic) couple.

"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."

Sid Vicious, whose real name is Simon John Ritchie, was a member of the punk band Sex Pistols, and Nancy was his girlfriend. In 1978, she died by stabbing, with Sid suspected of her murder. He died of an overdose in 1979.

For the unforgettable look, the Blink-182 rocker opted for black clothing from head-to-toe with a cigarette for an accessory. As for Kourtney, she sported a black, mesh short-sleeve top with a matching bra underneath. When it came down to glam, Kourtney's blond wig was perfected by hairstylist Glen Coco and Tonya Brewer created her makeup look for the night.

The pair even sported handcuffs from Enfants Riches Déprimés to re-create looks from the 1986 feature film Sid and Nancy, which explored the doomed real-life relationship.

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley as Paris Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dressed up as her co-star Kathy Hilton's famous daughter for the premiere of Halloween Kills

Twitter
Emily Ratajkowski as Demi Moore

The then-pregnant model channeled Demi's infamous 1991 nude pregnancy photo shoot for Vanity Fair for her costume in 2020. 

West2East Empire / Olugbenro Ogunsemore
Ciara & Russell Wilson as Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Talk about paying attention to detail!

The "Goodies" singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to great lengths for their 2019 costumes, taking up the ultimate challenge of dressing up as Bey and Jay. 

Ciara and Russell shared photos and videos of them recreating the musical power couple's "Ape Sh*t" music video. The two recreated one specific scene from the video—the one where Bey and Jay-Z are seen standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre Museum in Paris. But in case you didn't notice—instead of the Mona Lisa—the Wilsons are standing in front of a portrait of the former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween," Ciara captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Instagram / Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick as Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

The Bachelor Nation couple dressed up as the famous exes for Halloween 2020, reenacting a virtual reunion that was part of a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read benefit that they had taken part in over a month prior.

Splash News, Twitter, Instagram, Getty Images
Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah, Selena, Madonna & Cher

In 2017, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to pay homage to several icons, including Madonna channeling her Marilyn Monroe-like "Material Girl" look and the late Aaliyah from her 2000 music video "Try Again."

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban as Carole Baskin & Joe Exotic

Netflix's wildly popular docuseries Tiger King gets a Kar-Jenner spin thanks to this feisty group, which rocked stripes in 2020. 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Kylie got down and "Dirrty" for the holiday in 2016, paying tribute to the singer by totally nailing her early 2000s look, including faux facial piercings, beach blonde and jet black tresses and, of course, the leather chaps. And the costume was approved by the inspiration herself. 

"YAASSSSS".....Killin it @kyliejenner," Christina wrote on Instagram. "Yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!"

 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner as Their Younger Selves

They grow up so fast. For one of their looks for 2020, the sisters perfectly recreated their past Halloween costumes.

Instagram / Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley as Lisa Rinna

The model channeled the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for Halloween 2020. And yes, she totally owned it.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake

For Halloween in 2019, the famous pair threw it back to J.T.'s *NSYNC days, but with a twist. Jessica dressed as her hubby (permed wig and all), while Justin served as her microphone and a group of their friends dressed as the remaining four boy banders.

Vijat Mohindra
Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

From the multicolored wig to the hot pink bodysuit, Lil Nas X nailed his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume in 2020. 

Fiona Pepe Photography; Atlantic Records
Ciara as Cardi B

She likes it like that! Ciara recreates Cardi's iconic Invasion of Privacy album cover for Halloween 2020. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum, Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris as Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

It takes two...to pull off a Halloween costume this epic. The duo transform into the famous twins for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in 2019. 

Instagram, Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Brad Goreski as Jennifer Lopez

It was the dress that started Google Images and the stylist slayed in 2019 when he paid homage to the iconic look from J.Lo from the 2000s Grammys. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images
Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Like mother, like daughter! The makeup mogul's then one-year-old daughter, got all dolled up for the fun and festive season, and recreated her mother's iconic 2019 Met Gala lewk.

Tracee Ellis Ross instagram, Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross as DJ Quik

Quik is the name! The actress paid tribute to the 49-year-old rapper with her Halloween costume in 2019. "You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday," the Little star wrote.

ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Amber Valletta as Twiggy

Groovy! The model and actress channeled the legendary Twiggy in 2019. From her colorful mod-style mini-dress to her whimsical makeup, Valletta knocks it out of the park with this lewk.

Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Normani as Naomi Campbell

Normani served bawdy and face as she recreated an iconic Naomi Campbell fashion lewk for the spooky holiday in 2020. "Campbell - 1991," the pop star captioned her Instagram photos of her fashionable get-up.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Stassi Karanikolaou as Madonna & Britney Spears

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her BFF got into spirit of Halloween in 2019 by dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from their iconic 2003 MTV VMAs.

Getty Images/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Rinna from the Block! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star channeled the one and only Jennifer Lopez for the 2019 Casamigos party.

Twitter, David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna as Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives star dressed up as her pal and co-star for Halloween in 2018. In response to Lisa's costume, Erika commented, "I LOVE YOU!! AMAZING!!"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Martin Mills/Getty Images
Halsey & Evan Peters as Sonny & Cher

I got you babe! Making their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair makes an entrance at the AHS 100th Episode celebration in Sonny and Cher costumes. Alas, they called it quits months later. 

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake

Mic drop! The 37-year-old actress shows up and shows out for the Casamigos party wearing an ensemble inspired by her husband's *NSYNC days.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev & Pal as Gigi Hadid & Fashion Week Crasher

A major pop culture moment from 2019! The Vampire Diaries alum finds the humor with her Halloween costume as she and her gal pal recreated the Chanel Fashion Week Show prankster. You know, where Gigi Hadid totally stopped a crasher from ruining the runway.

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Nina is a "bad guy"...The actress dressed up as singer Billie Eilish for the Casamigos party in 2019.

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID, Beretta/Sims/Karius/Shutterstock
EJ Johnson as Paris Hilton

That's hot! The reality TV personality oozes with glamour as he dressed up as Paris Hilton for the star's own Halloween party in 2019.

