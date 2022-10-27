Julia Fox Challenges Fall Fashion Norms With Bikini Bottoms Look

Watch : Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox really is her own muse.

During an afternoon outing on Oct. 26, the Uncut Gems star not only displayed her love for denim with a daring denim look but redefined the meaning of fall fashion staples in the process. While walking the New York City streets, Julia beat the cool weather with a crisscrossed cropped jacket and string bikini bottoms. She accessorized the hot number with white heeled knee-high boots and a matching handbag.

The social media sensation also decided to switch up her signature beauty style, opting for a bronzed smoky eye instead of her dramatic winged liner. Her lips were painted in a glossy light brown, which perfectly coordinated with her wet hair.

"I'm very instinctual," Julia exclusively told E! News in September about her risk-taking fashion. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."