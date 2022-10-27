Julia Fox Challenges Fall Fashion Norms With Bikini Bottoms Look

Julia Fox switched up her signature style, wearing a bronzed smoky eye (no sharp winged liner in sight), while also staying true to herself and her love of denim. See her head-turning outfit below.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 27, 2022 8:52 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox really is her own muse.

During an afternoon outing on Oct. 26, the Uncut Gems star not only displayed her love for denim with a daring denim look but redefined the meaning of fall fashion staples in the process. While walking the New York City streets, Julia beat the cool weather with a crisscrossed cropped jacket and string bikini bottoms. She accessorized the hot number with white heeled knee-high boots and a matching handbag.

The social media sensation also decided to switch up her signature beauty style, opting for a bronzed smoky eye instead of her dramatic winged liner. Her lips were painted in a glossy light brown, which perfectly coordinated with her wet hair.

"I'm very instinctual," Julia exclusively told E! News in September about her risk-taking fashion. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

photos
Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Match In Denim Outfits In Paris

"I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself, and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet," she continued. "If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."

It's safe to say her latest look stopped people in their tracks. Between the bikini bottoms and understated makeup, Julia's clearly not afraid to change it up and keep fans on their toes.

Keep scrolling to see all of her viral fashion moments below.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

Trending Stories

1

Walmart Furniture Sale: Shop Incredible Deals Starting at $29

2

Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

3

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

4

"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kiss

5

RHOBH: 8 Bombshells From Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Showdown

Latest News

Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Jenny Han's Book Cover

Yellowstone Prequel Series 1923 Has a Release Date

Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas

Julia Fox Challenges Fall Fashion Norms With Bikini Bottoms Look

Girls5eva Is Leaving Peacock for a New Home: All the Details

Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Finneas Recovering After Being Injured in Bike Accident