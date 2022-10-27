The Masked Singer: A Vampire Diaries Star and Talk Show Icon Get Unmasked

The Oct. 26 episode The Masked Singer, which featured appearances from The Muppets, featured the unmasking of a TV star and a notorious talk show host. Find out who went home.

By Daniel Trainor Oct 27, 2022 1:00 AMTags
TVRobin ThickeJenny McCarthyNick CannonThe Vampire DiariesNicole ScherzingerKen JeongKat GrahamMuppetsCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
A pair of Masked Singer contestants weren't able to find their own rainbow connections.

The Oct. 26 episode of the celebrity singing competition—which included appearances from Muppets icons Kermit the FrogMiss Piggy and Fozzie Bear—featured performances from Robogirl, The Beetle and The Lambs.

Robogirl, who impressed the judges with her vocals on the Oct. 19 episode, sang a rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The performance was preceded by a new clue, revealing that Robogirl is somehow connected to Lindsay Lohan

Up next, The Beetle made his Masked Singer debut with a performance of "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra. The Beetle's clue package included a courtroom, coffee beans, a history of public service and the knowledge that some of his work has been called "some of the worst of all-time."

Finally, The Lambs—a trio of performers dressed in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—announced their arrival with a performance of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold." Their clue package included a pair of jeans with the word "famous" written on the back, golf, a huge diamond ring and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." After their performance, they also revealed that they once worked with Paul McCartney.

The Masked Singer 2022 Tour

After the fan vote, The Beetle was sent home first, leaving Robogirl and The Lambs to duke it out in the Battle Royale.

Once unmasked, Beetle revealed himself to be Jerry Springer, host of Jerry Springer and the former mayor of Cincinnati.

After a fierce head-to-head—or, in this case, head-to-head-to-head-to-head—performance of Blondie's "Call Me," The Lambs claimed victory in the final battle. That left Robogirl to be unmasked as The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

Getty Images

Find out how far The Lambs can run when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For a full update on all of the clues and contestants from this season, keep scrolling!

FOX
Knight

The Knight made his debut in the season eight premiere, singing "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire. His clue package indicated that he was an actor who has done "stage, TV and starred in movies and worked with George Lucas." He then pointed to a solar system, indicating that it meant some significance to him.

So, we weren't surprised when the Knight was revealed to be Star Trek legend William Shatner.

FOX
Hedgehog

Hedgehog made a stylish appearance in The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Before singing "Love Me Do" by The Beatles, a clue packaged teased that the celebrity was a British icon who was in one of "the biggest groups of all time." The Hedgehog said that, with his group, he sold out the Hollywood Bowl and participated in the Olympics.

He called Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey fans of his. A knight statue indicated that he's also a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Hedgehog was eliminated second and revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

FOX
Hummingbird

Hummingbird said he was "excited for the kick off" of the show, hinting at a connection to the NFL. He later said that he knew "a thing or two about competition," as it was in his DNA and that he "dominated the Super Bowl" with his team.

Hummingbird also teased that he got his career started thanks to Shaquille O'Neal.

His night one performance was a rendition of "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

At the start of the Sept. 28 episode, The Hummingbird was revealed to be N' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick.

FOX
Panther

The Panther called himself a "weekend warrior" and had a clue package featuring a basketball, Beyoncé, and VHS cassette tape. Oh, and the hint that everybody once thought he was dead. 

After a performance of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and a Battle Royale loss to The Harp, The Panther was unmasked in week two as "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

FOX
Pi-Rat

Pi-Rat debuted with a performance of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" after a clue package that included puppets, the phrase "Dinner For Dummies" and the hint that he followed his dreams to Hollywood.

After a fan vote, Pi-Rat was unmasked in week two as ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

FOX
Mummies

The Mummies made their first—and last—appearance on the Oct. 5 episode. After a clue package featuring a beach ball, a teen magazine and a reference to an iconic house and a performance of The Monkees theme song, the gold and glittery Mummies were revealed as The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

FOX
Fortune Teller

The Fortune Teller's clue package was all over the place on the Oct. 5 episode, with references to the Kardashians, business cards and angel figurines. After falling to The Harp in the Battle Royale, The Fortune Teller was revealed as Shark Tank's Daymond John.

FOX
Mermaid

The Mermaid debuted on the Oct. 19 episode with a performance of "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her clue package included two doves, a vinyl record, the knowledge that she had once been involved in a horrible accident and the fact that one of her songs had been inducted into the Library of Congress.

After falling to Robogirl in the Battle Royale, The Mermaid was revealed to be "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor.

FOX
Maize

Maize impressed the panelists with his rendition of Heaven on Their Minds from Jesus Christ Superstar on the Oct. 19 episode. His clue package featured a microphone, a small bird and the Statue of Liberty.

After losing the studio audience vote, Maize was revealed to be Sex and the City star Mario Cantone.

FOX
Robo Girl

On the Oct. 19 episode, Robogirl performed "Bad Cinderella" from the upcoming musical of the same name. Her clue package included a surfboard, jars of honey and connections to both Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams.

Robogirl returned on the Oct. 26 episode with a performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Her new clue revealed a connection to Lindsay Lohan. After falling to The Lambs in the Battle Royale, Robogirl was revealed as Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

FOX
Beetle

The Beetle made his debut on the Oct. 26 episode with a performance of Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." His clue packaged included a courtroom, coffee beans and the knowledge that he had a history of public service.

After losing the initial fan vote, Beetle was unmasked as Jerry Springer.

FOX
Lambs

The trio of Lambs impressed with their performance of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold." Their clue package included a pair of jeans with the word "famous" written on the back, golf, a huge diamond ring and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." After their performance, they also revealed that they once worked with Paul McCartney.

They advanced in the competition after defeating Robogirl in a Battle Royale set to Blondie's "Call Me."

FOX
Harp

Harp performed first on The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Not only did she sing "Perfect" by Pink, but she teased that she once auditioned for "biggest show in the world" as a teen. And thought she "didn't fit the mold," her uniqueness landed her the "opportunity of a lifetime."

In week two, Harp wowed the panelists with her performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." A new clue emerged in the form of a CD that said "Night Night." Harp further stumped the panelists by telling Nicole Scherzinger it was nice to see their names together again.

On the Oct. 5 episode, The Harp impressed once again with her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from Golden Girls and advanced on to the semifinals. Her new clue was a cupcake with Santa on top.

FOX
Scarecrow

This costume gives big Halloween energy.

FOX
Avocado

Pass the tortilla chips, because this costume is sure to make you hungry.

FOX
Bride

We feel that there was a missed opportunity to call this costume "Bridezilla."

FOX
Venus Fly Trap

We're curious to see how someone performs in this massive getup.

FOX
Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo has been aptly named, thanks to its costume's wicked grin and ghoulish fur.

FOX
Walrus

You won't rain on this costume's parade.

FOX
Snowstorm

We wonder if their onstage performance will also give us chills? We hope so!

FOX
Milkshake

Looks like we're in for a sweet surprise here.

