Maisie Williams Reveals She Now Feels Differently About Game of Thrones’ Ending

Maisie Williams had issues with the end of Game of Thrones, too.

The actress, who played Arya Stark on all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy drama from 2011 to 2019, reflected back on the show during a recent Twitch stream with her brother James Williams.

"I re-watched it all recently," Maisie told James.

James was surprised, and asked, "What did you think?"

"It definitely fell off at the end," Maisie said while laughing, "but it started really strong."

While disdain for the final season of Game of Thrones isn't exactly uncommon, Maisie said the first season still holds up at least.

"I was heartbroken when Ned (Sean Bean) died," she said, "and I knew it was coming!"

Ned, the father of Arya and the head of House Stark is—spoiler alert!—beheaded in the penultimate episode of season one.

Maisie's candid comments about Game of Thrones aren't the first time she's wrestled with her opinion of the show in recent months.