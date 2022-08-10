Why George R. R. Martin Says He Had Little to Do With the Final Seasons of Game of Thrones

George R. R. Martin was left out in the cold.
The man responsible for authoring the fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire that were adapted into HBO's Game of Thrones said he had very little to do with how the show wrapped up.
"By season five and six, and certainly seven and eight, I was pretty much out of the loop," he revealed in an interview with the New York Times.
When asked why his involvement in the show waned as time progressed, he said, "I don't know—you have to ask [Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss]."
Perhaps that's why Martin has indicated that his upcoming novel The Winds of Winter, the penultimate title in the Game of Thrones series, will differ wildly from the events depicted on the HBO series.
"What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series," he wrote on his blog July 8. "Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways)…but much of the rest will be quite different."
E! News reached out to HBO for comment about Martin's remarks and has not heard back.
However, there doesn't appear to be a tremendous amount of bad blood between Martin and HBO, as the author is credited as co-creator on House of the Dragon, premiering August 21, a Game of Thrones prequel series based on portions of Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood.
"George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource," HBO's chief content officer Casey Bloys told the Times. "He is literally the creator of this world. He is its historian, its creator, its keeper. And so I can't imagine doing a show that he didn't believe in or didn't endorse."
Martin might also be getting involved with the upcoming Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harington, which was announced in June.
"I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one, since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," he wrote June 23. "So… Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development."
An additional prequel series, based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg book series, is also in development at HBO.
Here's hoping they let him stick around for the full run of the show this time.
House of the Dragon premieres August 21 on HBO.