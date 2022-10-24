Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles

Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for a new baby room.
The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Sam Cusick, she exclusively shared with E! News.
"Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal," Lindsay told E! News. "It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy."
The moment she found out she was expecting was also absolutely joyful.
"It was just the best feeling," she recalled. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."
Lindsay, who is also a mom to 23-month-old daughter Sage, has been open about her fertility struggles. Back in August, the 28-year-old shared a video on TikTok of the moment she learned she had a false positive pregnancy test. Since then, the support she has received helped her remain optimistic about growing her family.
"Going into this next one, I was very nervous," she told E! News. "I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time."
When it comes to the sex of her baby, that is staying under wraps for now.
"I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong," she said. "Now I just feel like I can't even trust my intuition. I'll find out soon."
For now, Lindsay is focusing on The Movement Club, her company that helps inspire women of all ages and body types to fall in love with working out.
"I want these workouts to help you stay in shape, get into shape or move through different phases of your life," Lindsay explained. "But most importantly, I want it to make you feel good. I want you to leave my workouts—whether you have five minutes, 15 minutes or 30 minutes—feeling proud of yourself. I want you to feel a sense of accomplishment. There are no expectations. There is no intimidation with this. I want all my members to know that anything that you can give back to your body is worth being celebrated."
And while Lindsay has her hands full with The Movement Club and a growing family, she isn't ruling out a return to Dancing With the Stars in the future.
"I'll never say never to Dancing with the Stars, it is part of who I am," the former pro, who left the show this year after 10 seasons, said. "It's part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There's always going to be family to me and we'll see what happens in the future."