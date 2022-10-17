Succession Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Teases "Wilder" Future

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

Logan Roy is ready for a rebirth.

In the first footage from the upcoming fourth season of HBO's Succession, Logan (Brian Cox) is heard proclaiming "This is not the end," before launching into a rousing newsroom speech, flanked by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfadyen) and Cyd Peach (Jeannie Berlin).

"We're killing the opposition," Logan proclaims. "I'm going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here I f--king love it!"

The clip features appearances from all four of Logan's children—Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck)—as well as a smiling Greg (Nicholas Braun).

At the end of season three, Tom—with the presumed help of Greg—stabbed the younger Roys, including Tom's wife Shiv, in the back by alerting Logan of their plan to take over the company.

Now, with the sale of Waystar Royco looming, things for the Roys and their inner circle are at a fever pitch.