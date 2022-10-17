Succession Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Teases "Wilder" Future

Logan Roy is ready for a rebirth.
In the first footage from the upcoming fourth season of HBO's Succession, Logan (Brian Cox) is heard proclaiming "This is not the end," before launching into a rousing newsroom speech, flanked by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfadyen) and Cyd Peach (Jeannie Berlin).
"We're killing the opposition," Logan proclaims. "I'm going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here I f--king love it!"
The clip features appearances from all four of Logan's children—Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck)—as well as a smiling Greg (Nicholas Braun).
At the end of season three, Tom—with the presumed help of Greg—stabbed the younger Roys, including Tom's wife Shiv, in the back by alerting Logan of their plan to take over the company.
Now, with the sale of Waystar Royco looming, things for the Roys and their inner circle are at a fever pitch.
In season four, "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer," HBO teased. "The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed."
The younger Roys, unsurprisingly, don't appear to be going down without a fight—and they're headed to the Norwegian countryside to do it.
On Oct. 13, Succession producer Scott Ferguson told Deadline that Skarsgård, Braun and Snook had been filming scenes across the western parts of the country.
"We were really excited when Alexander came onboard—he's a wonderful actor," Ferguson said. "And from the beginning, [showrunner Jesse Armstrong's] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer's room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson's] part of the world."
The fourth season of Succession will premiere in 2023.