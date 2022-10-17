Hailey Bieber Looks Unrecognizable After She Debuts Bright Red Hair

Hailey Bieber's latest beauty transformation is bloody good.
The Rhode Skin founder proved she's getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of the festive holiday, as she unveiled bright red hair on Instagram. The model looked unrecognizable in the Oct. 15 post, styling her new 'do in an effortlessly messy updo with wispy long curtain bangs framing her face.
However, her dramatic transformation wasn't the only swoon-worthy aspect of her beauty look.
Makeup artist, Leah Darcy complimented Hailey's hairstyle with an equally bold red lipstick that was topped off with her viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Matching sparkly eyeshadow and rosy blush were the finishing touches. Plus, the star's long almond-shaped nails, glazed in glossy black lacquer, added an extra edge to her goth-glam look.
"having a lil too much fun," Hailey captioned her post with ghost and bat emojis, possibly hinting that she was playing dress-up for Halloween. After all, she's been posting about the holiday in recent days, writing in another Instagram, "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE."
But we digress.
And although the A-lister totally slayed her makeover as a redhead, it was a temporary look (and most likely a wig).
How are we so sure? The same day she shared behind-the-scenes snapshots of her transformation, she attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles with her naturally brown hair parted in the middle.
Interestingly, Hailey's chic look was a minor detail in her internet-breaking appearance.
During the star-studded event, she and Selena Gomez broke the internet by posing together for the first time amid years of feud rumors. The photos in question captured Hailey and Selena hugging each other and sitting close to one another as they flashed wide smiles.
Their united front comes a few weeks after Hailey opened up about her and Justin Bieber's marriage—they wed in 2018—and whether or not she was romantically involved with the singer before he and Selena called it quits for good that same year.
"When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," Hailey said on the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."
She added, "A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him. It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."
Hailey confirmed during the interview that "there's no drama, personally" between her and Selena.
If their photos are any indication, there's no longer any need to focus on their rumored feud.