What Hailey Bieber Learned From "Mistakes" During Rhode Launch

Watch : Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Lowest Moment

Hailey Bieber is grateful for her rocky rhode to finding success in business.

While speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit, the 25-year-old spoke about the challenges she faced when launching her Rhode skincare brand.

"I am a crazy perfectionist and I've had to accept the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect launch that doesn't have its bumps or mishaps," Hailey shared on Oct. 3. "This has been the biggest learning process for me and what I'm learning is that mistakes are really a part of the process and you have to accept those mistakes and be able to learn from them so that you can actually improve your brand and help drive it forward."

She continued, "I think our mistakes actually help make us better as people when we choose to learn from them and I think when you have a brand, it helps you create an even better brand."