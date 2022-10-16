Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala

Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview.
Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked chic in a black tuxedo jacket and matching pants by Giorgio Armani, paired with Cartier jewelry—including a $219,000 panther-shaped ring. Hailey arrived in a black, strapless, Saint Laurent spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear cut-out gown.
It is unclear if she and Selena, her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, interacted. While this is not the first time they have been spotted at the same place, the gala is the most high-profile event they have both attended, and it took place just over two weeks after the model gave a tell-all interview addressing critics of her relationship. She and Justin wed in 2018, months after stepping out together and after news of his split from Selena was made public.
"When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," Hailey said on a Sept. 28 episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."
Following the release of the interview, Selena said in a live TikTok video that "some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen." She urged people to be kind to each other.
Also spotted at the Academy Museum Gala, supermodel Kaia Gerber, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney, Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas and two fan-favorite guests of honor—Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Tilda Swinton, who were honored with the Icon Award and the Visionary Award, respectively.
See photos of stars arriving to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala: