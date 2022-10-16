Watch Bruce Willis Enjoy His "Magic" Summer With Wife and Daughters in Heartwarming Family Video

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Summer may be over, but the magic of the season lives on.

In an ultra-sweet video shared to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis shared a montage of family moments featuring husband Bruce Willis and their two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8.

Set to Maren Morris' song about resilience, "The Bones," the clip shows the Die Hard actor, 67, enjoying walks in the woods, receiving kisses from his kids and his wife and partaking in other fun family activities, such as dancing, throwing a frisbee, giving piggyback rides and playing with their dog.

"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it," Emma captioned the video." In fact it was magic."

In the comments section, Bruce's 28-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis—who he shares with ex Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer Willis, 34, and Scout Willis, 31—expressed her support, writing, "This makes my heart bloom."