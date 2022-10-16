Olivia Wilde Showcases Sheer, Sparkling Look at Academy Museum Gala

One month after the premiere of of her film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde dared to bare her nipples on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles.

Watch: Warner Bros. Denies Conflict With Olivia Wilde Amid Latest Allegation

Sheer perfection.

Olivia Wilde made sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. In a fashionable free-the-nipple moment, the 38-year-old dazzled in a see-through skin-tight silver gown with a pink feather trim detail by Alexandre Vauthier.

She accessorized with silver drop earrings and a dainty collection of rings. For glam, Olivia—who has been dating Harry Styles for nearly two years—styled her dirty blonde locks straight and tucked behind her ears and kept her makeup look soft and natural.

The star-studded event also brought out Selena GomezLily CollinsEmma Stone, Kerry Washington, George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney, Hailey BieberSophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, and more, as well as Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Tilda Swinton, who were honored with the Icon Award and the Visionary Award, respectively. (See all the stand-out red carpet looks here).

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share Kiss in London

Olivia is hardly the first star to bare her breasts on the red carpet. Back in 2014, Rihanna collected the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a sparkly, barely-there Adam Selman creation. When asked by a reported if she would be wearing the gown out after the ceremony, the "Diamonds" singer quipped: "Why? Yes I am. Do my t-ts bother you? They're covered in Swarovski crystals!"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Four years later Kendall Jenner took the 2018 Cannes Film Festival by storm attending the Secret Chopard party by going braless in sheer, green Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2016 couture minidress. She posted a photo of her uncensored look on Instagram on Saturday, and captioned it: "Oops."

This past summer, Florence Pugh—who recently starred in Olivia's directorial thriller Don't Worry Darling—attended the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome wearing a hot pink, sheer tulle, neon halter gown from the Italian design house, teamed with matching sky-high platforms. 

After receiving some social media opinions of the nipple-baring gown, the Oscar-nominated actress clapped back asking why so many of her critics are "scared of breasts."

"I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it," she wrote on Instagram on July 10, along with photos of the controversial look. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Florence continued, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The 25-year-old also challenged her critics to "grow up" and ask themselves why it is so easy for them to be loudly and publicly abusive towards women in 2022.

"Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans," she wrote. "Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples."

