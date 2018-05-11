Kendall Jenner left her bra at home as she stepped out for an event during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The 22-year-old supermodel attended the Chopard Secret Night event on Friday night in a green, see-through dress. Kendall, who has been living it up in Cannes for the last few days, left little to the imagination as she hit the black carpet at the event.

"oops," Kendall captioned a photo of herself in the outfit on Instagram.

Kendall paired the ensemble with Chopard jewelry, black Christian Louboutin heels and styled her hair in loose curls.

This outfit is reminiscent of Kendall's La Perla Haute Couture dress that she wore to the 2017 Met Gala, which was made of just thread and crystals.