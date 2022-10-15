Mercedes “MJ” Javid Shares Major Update on Where Tommy and Reza Stand Today

"To say what would it take from Tommy is definitely a question that only Tommy can answer," she said of their possible friendship during a July 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "But every day, our relationships are getting stronger and moving forward in a better direction. So, I'm really hopeful—this is what prayers are for."



It looks like those prayers have surely been answered.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).

-Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj