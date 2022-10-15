Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Teases "Flirty Friendship" With Tom Schwartz During Her "New Era"

The single life rules for Raquel Leviss.
After calling off her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, the Vanderpump Rules star has been mingling with some new guys including co-star Tom Schwartz. But can fans believe everything they read about their rumored hookup?
"Tom and I are friends and you'll see our flirty friendship play out this season," Raquel exclusively shared with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon 2022. "It's been lighthearted and fun."
And while Raquel admits she felt a little "apprehension" getting close with a member of the Bravo show, the 28-year-old said she is strictly focused on herself this year.
"I feel like I'm stepping into a new era where I'm putting myself first and I spent a lot of my life caring about what other people thought of me and that's not my motto anymore," she said. "I'm just doing me, living the single life and having fun."
If it's any consolation, James has moved on with a new girl. In the show's upcoming season, fans can expect to meet his girlfriend Ally Lewber.
According to Raquel, seeing her ex with a new girl was "emotional" in the beginning.
"James and I have had such a long relationship and we care so much about each other," she said. "I just knew he wasn't the person for me. Although it was tough to see, I stand by that decision and I think we're both better off."
While attending BravoCon in New York City, James described Ally as "the kindest person" he's ever met. And as he continues a new relationship, the DJ continued to wish Raquel nothing but good things.
"I said at the reunion that I wish the best for her and I hope she ends up happy and if that ends up being with Schwartz," he told E! News, "it's a bit f--king weird, but sure."
