Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Emotional Reunion With Daughter Lindsie After Years-Long Feud

The Chrisley family knows best when it comes to their bond.

Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley debuted their podcast, Christly Confessions by sitting down with daughters Lindsie, 33 and Savannah, 25, to discuss the fight that led to Lindsie not speaking to her parents for years and how ultimately it made their family stronger.

"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement," Todd revealed to his eldest daughter on the Oct. 13 episode. "But I will tell you now looking back we needed this estrangement."

Todd continued, "There's no way that I would be where I am today if you had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."

The reality star—who is also dad to Chase and Grayson with Julie—shared that he "didn't know how to function" without speaking to his daughter multiple times throughout the day, stating, "It was cold turkey. But I'm grateful and thankful for the estrangement."

Lindsie echoed her dad's sentiment saying if she had to do it over, she "would have" listened to her family more.