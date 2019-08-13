Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have found themselves in a legal situation.

E! News can confirm the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their former certified public accountant have been indicted by a federal grand jury for various financial crimes.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion, aiding the filing of false tax returns and more.

E! News has reached out to the Chrisley's rep and attorney for comment.

Today's news comes just a short time after Todd took to Instagram where he revealed that some family members will likely be indicted for alleged financial crimes this week. In his message, the reality star assured followers that his family has "nothing to hide" and denied any wrongdoing.