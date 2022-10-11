Will Lisa Rinna Return For Another Season of RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Weighs In

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff Offers Insight Into RHOBH Drama

Is Lisa Rinna ready to give up her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond?

After all, the longtime cast member has had an explosive season 12 thanks to her drama with Kathy Hilton. Tensions between the two came to a head during the group's Aspen trip, during which Lisa said Kathy had a "meltdown" where she insulted several cast members, including her half-sister, Kyle Richards.

But according to co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff, whether or not any of the cast is guaranteed to return next season is undetermined. "I go about it every day," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala honoring Panda Express and Kristin and Jeff Worthe on Oct. 8. "I'm always like, 'Oh, I wonder if they're coming back.' I mean, everyone has reasons to and reasons not to."

As for whether she thinks Lisa will return for season 13 at this moment in time, Crystal said, "Yeah, I think so."