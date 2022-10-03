Kanye West Recalls Ex Kim Kardashian's Robbery and His Mental Health Journey During Yeezy Season 9 Show

Watch : Kanye West Makes PUBLIC APOLOGY to Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is reflecting on a time when everything came down to the wire.



While addressing the crowd at the Yeezy Season 9 fashion show on Oct. 3, the 45-year-old recalled the devastating events that occurred exactly six years ago during Paris Fashion Week when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room.



"My wife at the time got robbed right here in Paris," Kanye said to the audience at the show, referring to the Oct. 3, 2016 incident. "Then I told my manager at that time, Scooter Braun, that I just wanted to go to Japan. I just needed a break. He said, ‘No, you need to go make more money, so we need to do a second leg of the tour.' And that tour lasted for four days, and I went to the hospital."

E! News has reached out to Scooter's rep and hasn't received a comment.