Kanye West Recalls Ex Kim Kardashian's Robbery and His Mental Health Journey During Yeezy Season 9 Show

While speaking to the crowd at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, Kanye West touched on an array of personal topics, including his ex Kim Kardashian's 2016 robbery in Paris and the aftermath.

Kanye West is reflecting on a time when everything came down to the wire.
 
While addressing the crowd at the Yeezy Season 9 fashion show on Oct. 3, the 45-year-old recalled the devastating events that occurred exactly six years ago during Paris Fashion Week when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room.
 
"My wife at the time got robbed right here in Paris," Kanye said to the audience at the show, referring to the Oct. 3, 2016 incident. "Then I told my manager at that time, Scooter Braun, that I just wanted to go to Japan. I just needed a break. He said, ‘No, you need to go make more money, so we need to do a second leg of the tour.' And that tour lasted for four days, and I went to the hospital."

A month prior to the robbery, Kanye debuted Yeezy Season 4, and was also touring to promote his album The Life of Pablo

At the time of Kim's robbery, the rapper was performing in New York as part of his Saint Pablo tour. He stopped the show, telling concertgoers there was a "family emergency," after which, he rushed to be Kim's side in Europe.

A month later, a rep for the "Through the Wire" artist announced that the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour dates were canceled due to Kanye's hospitalization for exhaustion. As Kanye explained today, although it's been nearly six years, that point in time is still being brought up in current conversations.

"Every time I do something great, someone brings up that moment for the rest of my life," he said during his Oct. 3 event, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week. "It's the ultimate stigma. People feel like they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy. Like it doesn't hurt my feelings. Or like you don't have to be crazy in order to change the world."
 
The fashion designer—who recently severed his partnership with Gap—noted that this season of his fashion line marks the beginning of a "new frontier."
 
"This is an unmanageable situation," he added. "This is God's dream, a dream that can't happen without the help of God."

