Why Kanye West Is Ending His Partnership With Gap

Instead of no more parties in L.A., Kanye West is declaring no more business with Gap.
His Yeezy fashion empire is ending its collaboration with the retailer after their initial hopes to "disrupt retail" with the line Yeezy Gap, according to Kanye's attorney Nicholas Gravante Jr. The lawyer said in a statement to E! News that the move comes after the company left Kanye with "no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of GAP's substantial noncompliance."
"Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with GAP both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere." Gravante wrote. "GAP's substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly. Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores."
Kanye spoke to CNBC's Closing Bell on Sept. 15 about ending business with the company over what he alleged were product pricing issues, lack of Yeezy Gap stores and not meeting contractual commitments. The "I Love It" rapper referred to himself as someone who could've helped Gap out of financial tribulations.
"They have one individual on the planet that could save the Gap," Kanye told CNBC's Sara Eisen, who asked, "Who is that?"
"I'm asking you who do you think it is," Kanye answered. "Sometimes the answer is sitting right in front of you."
Kanye further explained his fallout with the company, which struck a deal with the rapper in 2020.
"Don't bring a leader in and have them not lead," Kim Kardashian's ex said. "Why would I argue with people who are getting paid by the Gap? I'm not going to argue with people that are broker than me about money."
On Sept. 15, E! News has obtained a message from President & CEO of Gap Brand Mark Breitbard that was sent to Gap employees, in which Breitbard wrote, "Important to know is that throughout this partnership, we have upheld our commitments – and the teams have done so with the utmost integrity, navigating obstacles and demonstrating incredible resolve."
"Simply put...while we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned," Breitbard continued in part. "And we are deciding to wind down the partnership."
E! News has reached out to Gap and has not received a comment.