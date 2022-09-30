Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3

Watch : Topher Grace & Wife Lamented His "BlackKklansman" Rehearsals

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are about to be outnumbered.

The Home Economics actor, 44, revealed he and his wife are expecting their third child together during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Giving Ashley a special shoutout, he added, "We're excited and I'd like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is."

Topher and Ashley, 34, who married in 2016, are also parents to daughter Mabel Jane, 5, and a second child born in 2020. The actor joked to host Kelly Clarkson that as his family has grown, the reactions from those around the couple have changed with each kid.

"Everyone says on the first baby they're like—CONGRATULATIONS," the BlacKkKlansman actor said. "On the second, they're like—congratulations and on the third baby, it's—congratulations?—with a question mark."'

However, Kelly was enthusiastic about the news, responding, "That's exciting. Your family is getting even bigger, that's good." Prompting Topher to add, "Yeah. check back with me in about a year."

The soon-to-be father of three clearly has a sense of humor.