Kelly Clarkson Could Not Be More Relatable As She Quarantines With Her Kids

Watch : Will Kelly Clarkson Ever Get Married Again?

We've all probably had a moment like this in the last couple of years. (Okay, let's be real: several moments.)

While home quarantining with daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, Kelly Clarkson appeared remotely as a guest on her own talk show Tuesday, Feb. 15. Wearing a robe, satin eye mask and not a stitch of makeup, the Kelly Clarkson Show star gave guest host Taraji P. Henson an update on her well-being.

"Sometimes women don't rise, Taraji," Kelly joked. "Sometimes we fall."

She continued, "I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. All my makeup is expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

Kelly later clarified, "I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe and that's it."

Earlier in the show, Taraji explained that the singer asked her to guest host "because there are strict health protocols here on the show," which means if anyone is exposed to COVID, "you got to stay home, even if you are Kelly Clarkson."