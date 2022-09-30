Why Scooter Braun Has “Regret" Over His Music Battle WIth Taylor Swift

Watch : Why Scooter Braun Has "Regret" Over Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun has realized all too well that actions have consequences.

More than three years after acquiring Big Machine Music Group—and the rights to Taylor Swift's first six albums—the music executive hasn't forgotten about the controversy that followed. But in a Sept. 27 interview with NPR's Jay Williams, Scooter said he wishes he could have handled some things differently.

"I learned an important lesson," he shared. "When I did that deal, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn't tell any artist. I wasn't allowed to. I wasn't legally allowed to."

Scooter continued, "I was excited to work with every artist on the label. So when we finalized the deal, I started making phone calls to say, ‘Hey, I'm a part of this.' And before I could even do that—I made four phone calls; I started to do those phone calls—all hell broke loose."

What he's likely referring to is the moment Taylor spoke out on social media explaining why the acquisition was what she described as "my worst case scenario."