Everything That's Led to This Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun Debacle

Really, it's anyone's guess what will come out of Swift's mouth, save for a source telling E! News, it will be an amazing performance and a celebration of the singer-songwriter's already legendary career. And such confusion is fitting when you consider what an utter quagmire the whole situation has become.

The CliffsNotes version is that when Swift switched labels last November, she officially lost any shot at owning her masters, the original recordings of her first six, multi-platinum albums that combined for nine Grammys. (She picked up a tenth for her Hunger Games track "Safe & Sound".) Now, they're owned by Borchetta and Braun, who must sign off any time she wants to use them for a live performance or in another official capacity.

Currently, the usage in question is her AMAs performance. And whether or not the men have or had given permission is a murky situation filled with she saids, he saids and they saids as representatives from the various companies weigh in with their take on the situation.

What's not up for dispute, however, is how peeved Swift still is that Borchetta sold his company to Braun and his Ithaca Holdings LLC and that the blood between her and the music exec, best known as Justin Bieber's manager, remains very, very bad.