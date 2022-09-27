Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Poking Fun at "Awkward" Halloweentown II Scene Is Pure Magic

Watch : "Halloweentown": Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Love Story

Kimberly J. Brown and fiancé Daniel Kountz are getting us ready for the Halloween season.

On Sept. 26, the Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge co-stars—who are now engaged—shared a hilarious video poking fun at a climactic scene from their iconic Disney Channel Original Movie.

The 10-second TikTok clip starts by showing a scene from Halloweentown II where teen witch Marnie Piper (played by Kimberly) tells warlock Kal (played by Daniel), "I'm in control of my own future, and it doesn't include you," before banishing him into flames.

The video then displays Kimberly, 37, who says, "Well, this is awkward," as Daniel, 43, walks behind her asking, "Did you say something?"

Halloweentown fans expressed the iconic plot twist that the co-stars are now together in real life in the comments section, with one writing, "Just watched the first Halloweentown a few days ago. Reliving childhood memories." Added another, "That chemistry was realllll… or should we call it magic."