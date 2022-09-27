Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Poking Fun at "Awkward" Halloweentown II Scene Is Pure Magic

Kimberly J. Brown and fiancé Daniel Kountz are getting us ready for the Halloween season.
On Sept. 26, the Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge co-stars—who are now engaged—shared a hilarious video poking fun at a climactic scene from their iconic Disney Channel Original Movie.
The 10-second TikTok clip starts by showing a scene from Halloweentown II where teen witch Marnie Piper (played by Kimberly) tells warlock Kal (played by Daniel), "I'm in control of my own future, and it doesn't include you," before banishing him into flames.
The video then displays Kimberly, 37, who says, "Well, this is awkward," as Daniel, 43, walks behind her asking, "Did you say something?"
Halloweentown fans expressed the iconic plot twist that the co-stars are now together in real life in the comments section, with one writing, "Just watched the first Halloweentown a few days ago. Reliving childhood memories." Added another, "That chemistry was realllll… or should we call it magic."
Despite meeting on the set of their 2001 film, Daniel noted that sparks didn't fly until they met for dinner in 2016.
"I know it took me by surprise," he admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News in October 2021. "I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well hello there it's been a while, hi!' So, it was pretty much just right away I was like, damn girl."
@officialkjb When your words come back to haunt you… ?? @danielkountz #halloweentown2 #marnieandkal ? original sound - Kimberly J. Brown
The pair is now looking forward to spending every Halloween together, as Kimberly confirmed their engagement in a June 2022 Instagram post.
The actress shared the exciting news alongside a photo of herself smiling next to Daniel as she showed off her new diamond ring, writing June 30: "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? #isaidyes."