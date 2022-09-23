The Great British Baking Show: Where the Winners Are Now

Ever wonder what your favorite Great British Baking Show winners are up to after leaving the tent? From publishing cookbooks to TV appearances and more, catch up with your favorite Star Bakers.

These bakers are living the sweet life.

While the beloved baking competition The Great British Baking Show (a.k.a. The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.) may not offer a cash prize to its winners, being crowned the country's best home baker certainly comes with its perks.

After impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (and former judge Mary Berry) with their delicious cakes, pastries and over-the-top desserts, the series' Star Bakers have accomplished a lot over the years, from publishing cookbooks to opening restaurants and businesses, baking for the British royal family and more.

One short of a baker's dozen, 12 new contestants have arrived in the tent to show off their skills on the show's current season 13 (season 10 on Netflix), which airs Fridays on the streamer after premiering in the U.K.

And the competition has already heated up, as Poland-born baker Janusz beat out the competition on the Sept. 16 season premiere. But as each Star Baker is crowned, another contestant must go home, as Will bid farewell to the tent after the Cake Week episode.

Of course, following this elimination, we couldn't help but wonder what happened to past GBBS winners. Catch up with Nadiya Hussain, Rahul Mandal, last season's champ Giuseppe Dell'Anno and more below.

New episodes of The Great British Baking Show premiere Fridays on Netflix.

Steve Meddle/Shutterstock
Season 1: Edd Kimber

Some fans might not be familiar with the show's first-ever champion Edd Kimber, as season one of The Great British Baking Show never aired in the U.S. or appeared on Netflix. But the baker has been up to a lot since his time on the show in 2010, having written for several publications, appeared on numerous TV shows and published six cookbooks.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Season 2: Jo Wheatley

Like with season one, season two of the series also never aired in the U.S. or on Netflix. In addition to publishing a cookbook, the show's second champion Jo Wheatley continues to share her latest recipes with fans on her successful food blog, Jo's Blue AGA.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Season 3: John Whaite

Trading in his apron for his dancing shoes, season three winner John Whaite went on to compete on season 19 of Strictly Come Dancing (the U.K.'s equivalent to Dancing With the Stars), and came in second place. But that's not all he's done. The Star Baker has opened up his very own cookery school and published several cookbooks.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Season 4: Frances Quinn

Frances Quinn's gorgeous-looking bakes earned her the title of season four champion in 2013. Since her time on the show, the 40-year-old has come out with a cookbook and started her own baking blog. She even baked the world's largest Jaffa Cake earlier this year.

Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock
Season 5: Nancy Birtwhistle

Grandmother of nine Nancy Birtwhistle is just as passionate about baking now as she was during the show's fifth season in 2014. Along with being active on social media, she has followed in her fellow competitors' footsteps and created her own blog and written several books, both about baking and how to live an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Season 6: Nadiya Hussain

Season six winner Nadiya Hussain went from competing on a TV show to having several of her own. She has starred in multiple cooking and baking shows as a host and judge, including GBBS's U.K. spinoff Junior Bake Off. Not to mention, she baked Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday cake in 2016.

Mark Richards/ANL/Shutterstock
Season 7: Candice Brown

Not only is Candice Brown a baker, cookbook author and season seven winner of GBBS, but she also earned the title of restaurant owner with the opening of her pub, The Green Man, in 2019.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Season 8: Sophie Faldo

After winning the competition's eighth season in 2017, Sophie Faldo turned her passion for baking into a job by launching her very own baking business, Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Season 9: Rahul Mandal

Rahul Mandal used his skills as an engineer to secure his victory on the show's ninth season. He continues to balance his passion for science with his love of baking and shares his latest creations with fans on Instagram. His first cookbook, Showstopping Cakes, will be released this October.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
Season 10: David Atherton

Like many GBBS winners, season 10 champ David Atherton has released multiple cookbooks, including children's cookbooks aimed at helping kids learn basic cooking and baking skills. When's he's not posting his latest creations on Instagram, he's sharing sweet pics of him and his partner, Nik Sariyski.

Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Season 11: Peter Sawkins

At the age of 20, season 11 champion Peter Sawkins became the show's youngest-winning contestant in 2020. Two years later and he already has one cookbook under his belt with a second on the way. Peter continues to share his love for baking on Instagram, and continues to keep in touch with several of his fellow GBBS contestants.

Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Netflix
Season 12: Giuseppe Dell'Anno

Giuseppe Dell'Anno is the show's most recent winner, impressing the judges with his Italian bakes on season 12 in 2021. Only a year out from his win, he's already written a cookbook—set to be released this December—and made a few television appearances. And like Peter, he enjoys meeting other former contestants from the show.

