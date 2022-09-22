House of the Dragon Adds Yet Another Star Connected to Doctor Who

In House of the Dragon's Sept. 25 episode, David Tennant's son Ty Tennant will make his debut as the older Aegon II.

You don't want to be TARDIS for House of the Dragon's new episode.

The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series will see the debut of multiple new actors as the show leaps forward 10 years in time. Olivia Cooke will now portray Queen Alicent Hightower, taking over for Emily Carey, and Emma D'Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra, who was previously played by Milly Alcock.

Likewise, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent's son Aegon Targaryen II will now be played by an older actor, having been a toddler in episodes three through five. And now viewers know that the young prince will be played Ty Tennant, whose dad just so happens to be Doctor Who's David Tennant.

Fans first caught a glimpse of the 20-year-old in the episode six preview, which showed the young prince dueling with a knight. What's more, the preview offered a taste of a bigger fight to come, as Queen Alicent plots for her son to take the Iron Throne, instead of Princess Rhaenyra. Queen Alicent says in an ominous voiceover, "You will be our King."

While Aegon hasn't had the warmest reception from Rhaenyra's supporters, Ty has likely been welcomed with open arms by Doctor Who alums Matthew NeedhamSteve Toussaint and, of course, Matt Smith, who played the 11th Doctor. 

Ty previously appeared in the Doctor Who special The Five(ish) Doctors reboot, alongside Matt, in 2013. 

It only makes sense that Ty has chosen to pursue a career in acting seeing as it's what his entire family has done. Aside from David, his mother Georgia Tennant is also an actress, and her father is Peter Davison, a.k.a. the Fifth Doctor. 

And while some celebrity parents have discouraged their children from entering the showbiz, it seems Ty has the full support of his parents. Georgia teased Ty's House of the Dragons debut in typical mom fashion, captioning an Aug. 31 photo of her son, "#houseofthedragon #targaryen @ty_tennant_ @hbomax @skytv @houseofthedragonhbo."

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO.

