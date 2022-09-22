How Olivia Cooke Chipped Her Tooth the Day Before Filming House of the Dragon

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Olivia Cooke is one chip off the old block!

The House of the Dragon actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of her Sept. 25 debut on the Game of Thrones prequel series. During the interview, she revealed that her first day on set wasn't as fun as you'd might expect for a relatable reason.

"I was very hungover," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel Sept. 20. "Really bad, actually. Really bad." Like so bad, she chipped her tooth.

As Olivia explained, she had been invited on comedian Alan Carr's podcast Life's a Beach the night before. "My call time the next day wasn't until 11 so I brought a bottle of wine just as a gesture," she noted. "The podcast finished, and we're just chatting, chatting, chatting. He's telling me loads of gossip. More wine, more wine, more wine."

And as The Sound of Metal actress recalled, before she knew it she was drunk. "I don't remember getting home," she admitted. "I remember I tipped my head down to put my hair in a pony, fell over."