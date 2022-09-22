Netflix Just Renewed These Dating Shows—Here’s How You Can Star in One

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

This autumn, get ready to fall in love with more Netflix dating shows.

On Sept. 22, the streamer announced a slew of renewals for your favorite reality dating shows, including Love on the Spectrum and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Love on the Spectrum, which follows the love stories of singles on the autism spectrum, has been renewed for a third chapter; meanwhile, possibly the messiest show on television—a.k.a. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On—is coming back for a second season of its own. We're swooning!

Plus, Ultimatum fans get an extra-special treat: A spin-off of the show, titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, is coming soon and will be hosted by Freaks and Geeks actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The show will follow five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, who are at a crossroads in their relationship and must either get married, or get out.

If that isn't enough, in spring 2023 we'll be getting a third season of Indian Matchmaking and the premiere of Jewish Matchmaking, a new series from the Indian Matchmaking producers. Jewish Matchmaking will follow American and Israeli singles who consult a top Jewish matchmaker to find the one.